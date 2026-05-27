@JeremyECrawford Which is correct representing the area of paladin aura (10 ft)? pic.twitter.com/gf9fZ24IkX
— Knoll (@Knoll68028721) March 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawfordIs each square 5 ft., and which aura are you talking about? Yes, each square is 5 ft. I meant Aura of Protection and Aura of Courage. Thanks.
— Knoll (@Knoll68028721) March 3, 2016
Aura of Protection/Courage extends 10 ft. all around. (None are correct, unless your circles are polygons.) #DnD https://t.co/b9anQx7AJk
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016