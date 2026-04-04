Which is correct about the cap of Paladin Divine Smite?

2 thoughts on “Which is correct about the cap of Paladin Divine Smite?

  1. Bowen Murray says:

    Why? I’ve never understood the restriction of 5th level slots being equal to 4th when using Divine Smite.

    Reply

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