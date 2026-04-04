@Knoll68028721Which is correct about the cap of Paladin Divine Smite? 4th-level spell slot (5d8) or 6th-level spell slot (2d8 + 5d8)? 5d8 + 1d8 if the target is an undead or a fiend.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016
@Knoll68028721Which is correct about the cap of Paladin Divine Smite? 4th-level spell slot (5d8) or 6th-level spell slot (2d8 + 5d8)? 5d8 + 1d8 if the target is an undead or a fiend.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016
2 thoughts on “Which is correct about the cap of Paladin Divine Smite?”
Why? I’ve never understood the restriction of 5th level slots being equal to 4th when using Divine Smite.
Bold Bowen
Unfortunately I’m not a DnD Designer, you could ask directly via Twitter to Master Jeremy via Twitter @JeremyECrawford, Master Mike @mikemearls or contact sageadvice@wizards.com