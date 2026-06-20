Which attacks can be used to shove: Two Weapon Fighting Bonus? Polearm Master Bonus? Opportunity Attack? Sentinel reaction?

@JonathanEFearn @JeremyECrawford Which attacks can be used to shove: TWF Bonus? Polearm Master Bonus? Opportunity Attack? Sentinel reaction?i believe any attack made as part of the Attack action – so on your turn w/attack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 21, 2016
@mikemearls @JonathanEFearn @JeremyECrawford So if a game mechanic gives me a Bonus Action to attack I can turn that into an Attack Action!?
— E’Tallitnics (@ETallitnics) April 20, 2016
A bonus action can do only the thing that gave you the bonus action. You can't swap it for another action. #DnD https://t.co/XhdQOgPaWs
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016