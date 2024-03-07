Where would one find temples for Eilistraee post-Spellplague?

@Cutrissquestion about Eilistraee post-Spellplague. I know she’s still incognito, but where would one find temples for her? Nigh everywhere, but most are forest glades suitable for dancing, not big spired buildings. ALL deities are on the down-low now. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 8, 2016

@CutrissThanks Ed! Hope to meet you some day and thank you in person! Well met, until then! ;} Under Waterdeep, Eilistraee has the Promenade; on the surface, there's a city temple under construction. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 8, 2016