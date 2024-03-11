Where would one find a society of Avariel in the Forgotten Realms?

@SirLuckhornWhere would one find a society of Avariel in the Forgotten Realms? a better source for that would be @TheEdVerse — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) December 28, 2016

@mikemearls @SirLuckhorn Sure! Sossal (see RACES OF FAERUN), the High Forest, Evermeet, Damara, handful in Silverymoon and the Nelanther… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 28, 2016