Where would one find a society of Avariel in the Forgotten Realms?

@SirLuckhornWhere would one find a society of Avariel in the Forgotten Realms? a better source for that would be @TheEdVerse
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) December 28, 2016
@mikemearls @SirLuckhorn Sure! Sossal (see RACES OF FAERUN), the High Forest, Evermeet, Damara, handful in Silverymoon and the Nelanther…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 28, 2016
@SirLuckhornThank you! This is fantastic! A pleasure! Sossal is their citadel on Faerun. Good gaming!
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 28, 2016