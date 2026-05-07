Where is the third magic gem that was at the Winery in Curse of Strahd?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Where is the third magic gem that was at the Winery in CoS? Can't find it anywhere in the book. Am I just blind? — Ben Latham (@SassyWyvern) March 30, 2016

You're not blind. Its whereabouts is not revealed in #CurseofStrahd (deliberately). https://t.co/MRSnZIrTtO — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 30, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Is it deliberate in that you want us DMs to invent an explanation, or because it might show up in a later publication? — Josh Watson (@josh_watson) March 30, 2016

DMs should feel free to make the search for the lost gem part of their campaigns. https://t.co/ZsYfsjShf7 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 30, 2016



