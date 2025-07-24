Where is the Far Realm?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford No Far Realm in 5e. So where are aberrants from? E.g., is banishment permanent? Is it just up to the DM? — Gamers'Syndicate,LLC (@GSLLC) July 9, 2015

The Far Realm is described in the #DnD5e Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide. https://t.co/3ebIu560Yv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 9, 2015