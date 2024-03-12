Where in Waterdeep was Mistshore?

@jvcparry @ChrisPerkinsDnDWhere in Waterdeep was Mistshore? Does any of it still remain? If so, who inhabits it? Mistshore filled the north end of the innermost harbor: literally ships atop rotting ships, lashed and . . . — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2017

@jvcparry @ChrisPerkinsDnD . . . catwalked together. So when the decision was made to remove it (years of it being a violent slum infested.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2017

@jvcparry @ChrisPerkinsDnD ..with thieves, and a breeding-ground for ever-increasing disease), it was (relatively) easy to remove. Give… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2017

@jvcparry @ChrisPerkinsDnD …orders for eviction, scour the place, then have crews demolish all ties to dry land, then set fire to all … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2017

@jvcparry @ChrisPerkinsDnD …the hulks, and after they've burned to the waterline, dredge and take the refuse to the Rat Hills, with the… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2017

@jvcparry @ChrisPerkinsDnD …merfolk making sure you've got it all, and keeping things cleaned up. Doing this reclaimed a large area of… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2017

@jvcparry @ChrisPerkinsDnD …mooring space for noble & wealthy merchant yachts and shipping awaiting loading/unloading stints at wharfside. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2017

@jvcparry @ChrisPerkinsDnDsafe to say that none of it remains? Or would there still be some remnants of the place? However, Waterdeep being what it is, some residents will go on calling that area "Mistshore" for decades… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 10, 2017