@ChrisPerkinsDnD any idea where I can find details on the deposition of Degult Neverember as Open Lord?
It gets mentioned in a few places. Sounds like a good topic for a future "Lore You Should Know" podcast. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/LJRmjWhSqq
It's discussed in Storm King's Thunder. The Masked Lords voted him out while he was off rebuilding Neverwinter. https://t.co/LJRmjWhSqq
