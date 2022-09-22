Where did you put your giants in the Forgotten Realms?

Speaking of Giants, if I may: before Giantcraft and the novels trilogy about giants were published, where did you put your giants in the Realms and were they ans their lore a bit part of your campaigns?

1)

In my home Realms campaign, I put the giants on the surface of most mountain ranges. I saw them as a dwindling race due to orcs competing for the same areas, and so, either loners or in small family groups.

Troy Denning sat down with me and a Realms map in the… 2)

…TSR library (during one of my annual GenCon visits to Lake Geneva) to hash out possible sites for the giant communities before he went down to Mary Kirchoff to discuss that novels trilogy.#Realmslore

