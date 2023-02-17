@JeremyECrawford Whenever you're mounted, where do your attacks, auras, etc. originate from? Keeping in mind that we're talking about a medium creature on a large mount. Do you just treat the PC as a large creature and go with it, or what? — willaien (@willaien) November 8, 2017

so would the aura originate from the centre of the mount? i.e. where you are on the mount? — Matt Webb (@MattWebb09) November 8, 2017

Where are you on your mount? Wherever you moved on the mount. Your character doesn't become abstracted when you mount something. #DnD https://t.co/PAvt3xtwxJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017

So you move within your mount's squares (if it's larger than you), using regular movement to do so? Meaning there can be times when an enemy can attack you but not your mount. Thanks for your time clarifying things! — willaien (@willaien) November 8, 2017

As DM, I’d place the rider’s miniature near the center of the horse. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017

Moving on your mount uses the movement rules. #DnD https://t.co/OE3y71HwfE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017

I could be wrong as I cannot site a source for this info but the point of origin is anywhere on the mount and the rider can be targeted anywhere his mount occupies. The rider’s size, as @JeremyECrawford explained, does not change. You're referring to a rule from a previous edition. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017