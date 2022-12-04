When you make a character in D&D, what’s the first thing that shapes your decision?

When you make a character in Dungeons & Dragons, what's the first thing that shapes your decision? Do you come up with a story first, or do you start by thinking about mechanics and go from there? Or do you fill whatever role the party needs you to fill? #dnd #dnd5e

As a DM, I strongly urge players not to even consider the needs of the party.

No campaign I ever run will break down if a particular class is absent.

All paladins? Fine. All rogues? Fine too. Given that I just played in a one-shot called "Oops! All Bards," I support this.

— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) November 11, 2022