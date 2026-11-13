@matthewmercer @CritRoleStats @ChrisPerkinsDnD
When punching someone is the damage: 1d4 or 1d4 +STR modifier?
— Mathew Michalak (@Trogaf) June 14, 2016
An unarmed strike deals 1 bludgeoning damage plus the attacker's Strength modifier. https://t.co/dpgeqQowyY
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 14, 2016
One thought on “When punching someone is the damage: 1d4 or 1d4 +STR modifier?”
tavern brawler or monk can give you a d4 dmg+str mod, and the start combat with hex and you get additional dmg and ability disadvantage. Say hello to my friend grapple.