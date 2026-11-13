When punching someone is the damage: 1d4 or 1d4 +STR modifier?

One thought on “When punching someone is the damage: 1d4 or 1d4 +STR modifier?

  1. Alex says:

    tavern brawler or monk can give you a d4 dmg+str mod, and the start combat with hex and you get additional dmg and ability disadvantage. Say hello to my friend grapple.

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