When I take the Search action, do I have to specify what I’m searching for?

@DPennywayWhen I take the Search action, do I have to specify what I’m searching for? How does the DM know what kind of check to ask for? depends on the situation, but typically no. Check is perception or investigation. Difference is subtle, but I'll explain. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 12, 2016

Perception applies when the question at hand is, "Will a character notice the presence of something?" https://t.co/om2AQC1OUM — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 12, 2016

Investigation answers the question, "Does a character understand the significance and meaning of something?" https://t.co/om2AQC1OUM — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 12, 2016

@SoulofTwhit @webadatgames @DPennywayit’s a tabletop RPG, the rules are all guidelines anyway. This is how to allow players to use either yeah, and it comes down to how the DM wants to present traps – simple and quick, complex puzzles, etc — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 12, 2016