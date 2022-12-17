@JeremyECrawford When casting Resurrection, how much of a body do you need to count it as a 'creature'?

Resurrection restores any missing body parts, so it doesn't need much of a corpse to work. The exact amount is up to the DM. #DnD https://t.co/C2Y3XE7aac

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017