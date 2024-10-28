@JeremyECrawford Would a barbarian's rage end if on the first round of combat he does not make an attack? or would it end on the next turn? — Joshua Sowers (@SowersJoshua) February 6, 2016

At the end of a barbarian's 1st turn, Rage ends if the barb. hasn't attacked a foe or taken damage this round. #DnD https://t.co/SkeEFDezsj — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016

Must the attack be successful or just attempting an attack?