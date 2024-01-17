When a Storm Sorcerer uses their tempestuous magic ability to fly does that also use 10ft from their normal movement?

when a storm sorcerer uses their tempestuous magic ability to fly does thst also use 10 feet from their normal movement? The wording made it seem like those were an extra 10 feet of movement without provoking OA at the cost of a bonus action. I ask this cause my storm priest character dashed on his horse then i bonus actioned to fly off the horse and used my movement to keep the horse away from the dire wolves and i got into melee range and thunderwaved with my channeled divinity to maximize the damage.
If you're a Storm Sorcery sorcerer and use Tempestuous Magic, the 10 feet of flight doesn't expend any of your normal movement that turn. #DnD https://t.co/WDrxExrizU
They’re so bad about having this sort of thing actually be reflected in the rules, forcing them to try to clarify after the fact – but then they’re also terrible about those clarifications being inconsistent.
Compare this to the way jumping is intended that it DOES consume a portion of your movement, despite that not actually being in the rules, and despite that making little no actual sense. (Once you’re in the air, you’re a missile!)