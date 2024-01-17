When a Storm Sorcerer uses their tempestuous magic ability to fly does that also use 10ft from their normal movement?

when a storm sorcerer uses their tempestuous magic ability to fly does thst also use 10 feet from their normal movement? The wording made it seem like those were an extra 10 feet of movement without provoking OA at the cost of a bonus action. I ask this cause my storm priest character dashed on his horse then i bonus actioned to fly off the horse and used my movement to keep the horse away from the dire wolves and i got into melee range and thunderwaved with my channeled divinity to maximize the damage.

