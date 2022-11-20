What’s the stupidest thing your character ever did that ended up working out?

What’s the stupidest thing your TTRPG character ever did that ended up working out?
— Sarah Is Surviving The Zombie Apocalypse (@sarahiscoffee) October 17, 2022
Portable Hole inside of a Bag of Holding! I reset reality.
— TOD&D (@ToddKenreck) October 17, 2022
Deciding to use positive reinforcement to befriend a keg mimic our DM intended for us to fight. @Vee_Muse ended up so amused that the mimic ended up being my character’s pet. We named her Ginny. She loves Gardettos. The dice were on your side with that one for sure. Also… Ginny is canon in BB's now.
— Vee Mus'e 🎲🎮🖌️ (@Vee_Muse) October 17, 2022
AD&D 1e magic-user (can’t remember if he was 1st or 2nd level) decided to jump onto the back of the ogre in the Caves of Chaos to attack with shocking grasp. Already-wounded ogre + max damage = much rejoicing, and not getting hit the next round for 3–12 damage. https://t.co/1tvkUIVm7a
— Scott Fitzgerald Gray (@scottfgray) October 17, 2022