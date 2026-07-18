What’s the difference between DM & GM?

For decades, a DM has been the #DnDWhat’s the diff btwn DM & GM? Why does @Wizards_DnD prefer the title “Dungeon Master”? GM. Dungeon Master is also a wee, wizardly fellow. @CircusPeanut81 @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/q6CdkXazH9 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 11, 2016

@Pramas @CircusPeanut81 @Wizards_DnD True story: the #DnDNo, no, Jeremy. The D&D cartoon never happened. 🙂 cartoon currently shows each Monday in the new lunch room at Wizards. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 11, 2016