What’s the best way to running a vampire?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls What's the best way to get the most fun out of running a 5e vampire in combat? #dnd — SlyFlourish (@SlyFlourish) November 22, 2015

Vampires play a long game—enthrall foes and their friends, escape, send minions, escape again, sip a fine red. #DnD https://t.co/nCO8h56j1W — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2015

@SlyFlourish @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford the part where the vamp reveals your best friend is now both a vampire and her chief henchman — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 23, 2015