What’s the best way to running a vampire?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls What's the best way to get the most fun out of running a 5e vampire in combat? #dnd
— SlyFlourish (@SlyFlourish) November 22, 2015
Vampires play a long game—enthrall foes and their friends, escape, send minions, escape again, sip a fine red. #DnD https://t.co/nCO8h56j1W
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2015
@SlyFlourish @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford the part where the vamp reveals your best friend is now both a vampire and her chief henchman
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 23, 2015
Hit-and-run tactics, with narrow places for the vampire to slip through in gaseous form. Also, charm. And minions! https://t.co/9hfk1Od705
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 22, 2015