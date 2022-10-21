@JeremyECrawford What's a situation where a creature would be rendered incapacitated?
— Samuel Medlock (@stmedlock7) May 19, 2017
Some conditions—paralyzed, petrified, stunned, and unconscious—cause you to be incapacitated, as do a variety of other effects. #DnD https://t.co/dclZcEAxoK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 20, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Would feeblemind be one such effect?
— LOOK@ ME IM A TARGET (@Nalkarauke) May 20, 2017
The feeblemind spell doesn't impose the incapacitated condition. If it did, it would say so. #DnD https://t.co/EFHbNakqEv
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 20, 2017