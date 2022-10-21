@JeremyECrawford What's a situation where a creature would be rendered incapacitated? — Samuel Medlock (@stmedlock7) May 19, 2017

Some conditions—paralyzed, petrified, stunned, and unconscious—cause you to be incapacitated, as do a variety of other effects. #DnD https://t.co/dclZcEAxoK — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 20, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Would feeblemind be one such effect? — LOOK@ ME IM A TARGET (@Nalkarauke) May 20, 2017