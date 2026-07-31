@ChrisPerkinsDnD question: what would happen to a severed head in a bag of holding after a month? — curtis black (@garshnag) April 6, 2016

The bag does not preserve contents. The head would rot. https://t.co/8JUGTA5enr — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 6, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Wouldn't that require air? I always understood lack of oxygen to be the reason living creatures can't go in a BoH. — Tyger Bryte (@Tyger_Bryte) April 6, 2016