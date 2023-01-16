What was the design reason behind not letting kensais use heavy weapons? I’m asking for house-ruling reasonsPrimarily to keep the monk within its expected damage-output range.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2017
It makes sense for the heavy weapons.
The one that confused me though is that Monks can use a quater staff that does 1d8 dmg as versatile but can’t use the great club which in output terms is the same.
I only say this because a Kanabo makes for a good flavour as a monk weapon substitute for the Great club.
Its not a big deal b/c you can just make a Quater staff a Kanabo as well but just always thought that it was a curious game rule.