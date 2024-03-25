What town in the Forgotten Realms should I use for a War Band of Gnolls?

What town in the Realms should I use as a setting for fighting off a War Bandof Gnolls with party help? (1) Sword Coast North: Conyberry is a good candidate. But before I start any long list of places, what region of the Realms would you prefer?
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 29, 2017
Northern regions are better, wilderness areas where a gathering of gnolls wouldn’t be spotted at once, had time to reach critical mass.Okay: Conyberry, Grunwald, Jalantharr, Mornbryn's Shield, Quaervarr (Calling Horns is probably too small). All described in Volo'sGTTNorth.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 30, 2017
I’m delighted! Thanks for your time.A pleasure! Happy gnoll bashing! ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 31, 2017