@TheEdVerse Hi Ed. Need more words, and asking for a friend.😉 What is the word for a generic creature/beast in the various languages? Most interested in the elvish word(s). Thanks as always.
OWill send more later (busy with wife’s health), but for starters:
Elvish:
Creature/critter/prey to be hunted: ilyr
Monster (i.e. formidable dangerous creature): uthlyr
Sentient being: irrilyrrcish:
Creature/critter/prey to be hunted: guja
Monster (i.e. formidable dangerous creature): hulja
Sentient being: lurja (lur = scheme or plan, lura = snare/trap)#Realmslore
