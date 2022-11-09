What is the size of Waterdeep?

@TheEdVerse @ChrisPerkinsDnD

I saw a question about the size of Waterdeep. Answers had different lengths x widths for the City of Splendors. What would you say was the size of Waterdeep as of 5e?

So far the sizes are ~3.8×1.5 miles & ~1.63x.643 miles. Thank you in advance. — Rob Rowe (@twitcher1979) May 28, 2022

Waterdeep has grown in both population (density) and surface area covered, over the time of the published Realms (mid-1300s DR to kissing 1500 DR).

In the 5e era (1490s DR), Waterdeep is just under 4.5 miles north-south… 2)

…(using as boundaries the “ring” patrol path below/outside the outermost walls, which marks the limits of normal bowshot, not the limits of city patrols, which extend for a day’s ride in all dry directions), and just over…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 28, 2022

…1.8 miles west (low tide mark outside the Seacaves) to east (the gravel-filled trench that we modern real-worlders might call a “French drain” on the eastern edge of the Meadows, that marks the area caravans cannot camp 4)

…within, as it must be left free for foot and wagon traffic along the eastern edge of Undercliff).

The city’s walled-plus-eastern-cliffedge area is smaller, but don’t be misled by dimensions of Ahghairon’s Dragon Ward, which…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 28, 2022