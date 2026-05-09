@MonteJCook, can you answer this question brought up by @RichBurlew's OOTS? What is the preferred currency of the Elemental Plane of Earth?
— Michael Epstein (@mepstein73) March 16, 2016
@mikemearls and @ChrisPerkinsDnD too: What would you use in a metal-rich environment like the Elemental Plane of Earth instead of gold?
— Michael Epstein (@mepstein73) March 16, 2016
@mepstein73 gold's value = rarity plus ease of working. I'd opt for something odd, like ice or wood, that's rare in that environment
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 17, 2016