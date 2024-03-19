What is the origin of the name Secomber in forgotten Realms?

@Wandering_DMquick question. Did the name for Secomber (faerun) come from a mashup of the names of the months of sept. through december? Nope. The great lady who introduced me to D&D (now sadly passed) happened to be named September, so I would never do that.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 27, 2017
@Wandering_DMoh. Sorry. I didnt know 🙁 Is okay. Not a sore point. Just explaining. "September" is an unusual given name, even for babies born in September.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 27, 2017