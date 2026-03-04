What is the max allowed damage of Divine Smite?

@JeremyECrawford Still unsure what the mac allowed damage of Divine Smite as a whole is. 5d8 using a 4th level slot? or 7d8 using a 6th? — Airatome118 (@Airatome) January 6, 2016

Divine Smite can deal a maximum of 5d8 radiant damage, or 6d8 if the target is an undead or a fiend. #DnD https://t.co/1wqtPrmdB0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2016