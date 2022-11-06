What is the Elven translation of cup, cauldron, sky, clouds, gift and drifting?

@TheEdVerse I don't suppose you know what the elven words for cup, cauldron, sky, clouds, gift and drifting? Thank you in advance! — Shane Wright (@Mahtan87) May 7, 2022

1)

Sure! Here you go!

Cauldron: tammin

Cloud: ammur

Clouds: ammur

Stormclouds/Stormfront: huthammur

Storm: huan

Big storm: hethtalos

Cup (drinking vessel): aloun

Cup (one’s hands, to hold): calann

Drifting (on water): sathu

Drifting (in air): vra 2)

Drifting (adrift/lost/directionless): wael

Gift: taran

Sky: lurleath

{This is, of course, on Toril only, currently, for elves and not drow.}#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 7, 2022