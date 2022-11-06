What is the Elven translation of cup, cauldron, sky, clouds, gift and drifting?

@TheEdVerse I don't suppose you know what the elven words for cup, cauldron, sky, clouds, gift and drifting? Thank you in advance!
May 7, 2022
Sure! Here you go!
Cauldron: tammin
Cloud: ammur
Clouds: ammur
Stormclouds/Stormfront: huthammur
Storm: huan
Big storm: hethtalos
Cup (drinking vessel): aloun
Cup (one’s hands, to hold): calann
Drifting (on water): sathu
Drifting (in air): vra 2)
Drifting (adrift/lost/directionless): wael
Gift: taran
Sky: lurleath
{This is, of course, on Toril only, currently, for elves and not drow.}#Realmslore
May 7, 2022
I have two Realms loremasters hidden behind this curtain, who update lexicons for many used-in-the-Realms languages as I and other creators add to those tongues.
The words float, yes. ;}
May 10, 2022