@ChrisPerkinsDnD @FateoftheStatue sorry for being a noob but what is OD&D? — Tom Harlin (@TomHarlin) April 2, 2016

OD&D is “Original D&D,” also known as the White Box edition. It preceded the D&D Basic Set and AD&D core rulebooks. https://t.co/89YBruoM5t — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD OD&D is first edition, isn’t it? — rose stan since 1841 (@Derpados) April 2, 2016

OD&D is “Original D&D,” also known as the White Box edition. It preceded the D&D Basic Set and AD&D core rulebooks. https://t.co/89YBruoM5t — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016

You can download OD&D Original Dungeons&Dragons here:

www.dmsguild.com/od&d