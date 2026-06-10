@ChrisPerkinsDnD @FateoftheStatue sorry for being a noob but what is OD&D?
— Tom Harlin (@TomHarlin) April 2, 2016
OD&D is “Original D&D,” also known as the White Box edition. It preceded the D&D Basic Set and AD&D core rulebooks. https://t.co/89YBruoM5t
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD OD&D is first edition, isn’t it?
— rose stan since 1841 (@Derpados) April 2, 2016
OD&D is “Original D&D,” also known as the White Box edition. It preceded the D&D Basic Set and AD&D core rulebooks. https://t.co/89YBruoM5t
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016
You can download OD&D Original Dungeons&Dragons here: