@JeremyECrawford @ApocalypticTwit What happens with Bestial Fury and Badger's Multi Attack? Four attacks or doesn't apply?
— Leonardo Nocchi (@LeonardoNocchi) February 6, 2017
Bestial Fury and Multiattack—see the PH errata for how they interact: https://t.co/vzc7twThef #DnD https://t.co/753ZJq1NPm
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 6, 2017
4 thoughts on “What happens with Bestial Fury and Badger’s Multi Attack?”
Mixed question and anwser?
Thank you Noble Carlos
now is correct
have fun
Thank you for this awesome site!
my pleasure