@JeremyECrawford What happens when you cast Revivify on someone who has been killed by a shadows Strength Drain? Does it even work? — John Welker (@Saga_Welker) December 6, 2016

If a shadow's Strength Drain creates another shadow, there's a 1d4 hour delay before it happens. You can raise the person in that time. #DnD https://t.co/yXsvk7xU4j — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016

@JeremyECrawford But will the character have 1 hp and 0 Str or some other combination with Revivify? — John Welker (@Saga_Welker) December 6, 2016