@JeremyECrawford What happens when you cast Revivify on someone who has been killed by a shadows Strength Drain? Does it even work?
— John Welker (@Saga_Welker) December 6, 2016
If a shadow's Strength Drain creates another shadow, there's a 1d4 hour delay before it happens. You can raise the person in that time. #DnD https://t.co/yXsvk7xU4j
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016
@JeremyECrawford But will the character have 1 hp and 0 Str or some other combination with Revivify?
— John Welker (@Saga_Welker) December 6, 2016
Revivify restores you to life with 1 hp. It doesn't remove ability reduction. Ready greater restoration to save the person with 0 Str! #DnD https://t.co/1oOiW0B3dA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016