What happens to a warlock who disobeys their patron?

@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD what happens to a warlock who disobeys or opposes their patron? — Russell Tassicker (@rtassicker) January 30, 2016

A fun campaign! The patron can’t take away abilities, but will likely send agents or omens to harass/punish. https://t.co/w0k7jQR72M — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 30, 2016

can’t? Why not? Made deal. Break deal = collect soul, or at least cut off power at an unopportune moment. Like electric company Warlocks *learn* abilities and magic from their patrons. The fluff isn’t like a cleric/deity, but student/teacher.