What fun holidays do you celebrate in your fantasy worlds?

In my ongoing Patreon #Eberron campaign, we had an episode at Arawai’s festival, Bounty’s Blessing (which coincides with the Silver Flame holiday of Silvertide). There was a very dramatic baking competition. Aside from the major religious holidays, I’ve developed more local holidays for the Threshold campaign, like the Sand Fruit Festival and the Stone Games… it’s nice to add local flavor to a region. Although sand fruit is the WORST.

— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) February 22, 2022