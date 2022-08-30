What fun holidays do you celebrate in your fantasy worlds?#dnd #dnd5e #ttrpg #ttrpgkids pic.twitter.com/mO4Yf02ndA
— redwyrm (@redwyrmofficial) February 21, 2022
In my ongoing Patreon #Eberron campaign, we had an episode at Arawai’s festival, Bounty’s Blessing (which coincides with the Silver Flame holiday of Silvertide). There was a very dramatic baking competition. Aside from the major religious holidays, I’ve developed more local holidays for the Threshold campaign, like the Sand Fruit Festival and the Stone Games… it’s nice to add local flavor to a region. Although sand fruit is the WORST.
— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) February 22, 2022
True. However, all across Faerûn, everywhere I can think of that's settled and ruled has more holidays than, say, modern USA. And that's not including all the holy day festivals of the various faiths.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 22, 2022