What empower a skeleton?

@eightspancrow Is the “hateful undead spirit that empowers [a skeleton]” its corrupted soul from life, or some other dark energy entirely? it's a shard of power from the negative energy plane

@eightspancrowPursuant to that, would an Awaken Undead spell à la Libris Mortis from 3 still fit within 5’s lore? Was it the same shard in 3? not familiar with that spell off the top of my head, but it sounds like it would fit if I get the gist of it

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 25, 2015