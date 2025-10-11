What does the leap effect of green-flame blade do if there are no hostile targets nearby? Does it jump to allies?
The intent is that you can choose no one. If you can’t see, you can’t choose anyway, and the flame halts. #DnD https://t.co/47wXiRzrh4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2015
2 thoughts on “What does the leap effect of Green-Flame Blade do if there are no targets nearby?”
Hello,
Can you please remove this post as it publishes my full name which has since been removed from the deleted twitter account.
done