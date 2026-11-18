@ChrisPerkinsDnD What do you think is a good DC to assign for trying to climb up onto the thatched roof of a 1-story peasant hut?
— Devin Brown (@TexasDevin) June 21, 2016
I'd say DC 10. https://t.co/wjjQ0tej9k
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 21, 2016
One thought on “What do you think is a DC for trying to climb up onto the thatched roof?”
DC 10 is the best offer you’re gonna get, You can also choose just to allow it, it might be one of those abilities where the super rogue fails the roll, and then the grumpy dwarf rolls a 20, doesn’t sound narrativly significant.