The letters they give you at the end of Wheel of Fortune are: R-S-T-L-N-E. I just noticed that the consonants R-S-T-L-N are the consonants in Raistlin’s name in the correct order. I wonder if @WeisMargaret & @trhickman were watching Wheel of Fortune when coming up with names. 😉 Raistlin meant Wasted Man. Caramon meant Caring Man.

— Margaret Weis (@WeisMargaret) September 22, 2022