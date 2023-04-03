@JeremyECrawford what counts as a friendly creature for Paladin aura of protection. Does the paladin get to choose who benefits?
— Matt Katzenberger (@matthileo) February 1, 2018
A friendly creature—that’s a creature who’s friendly to you. The rules sometimes call those creatures your allies. They’re definitely not your enemies. #DnD https://t.co/UE5tzeBz7E
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 1, 2018
But what about someone secretly working for the bad guys, or someone who is an “ally” but the Paladin hates? I.e. dirty rogue.