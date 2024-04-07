Greetings again from the UK, what can you reveal about Mhair Szeltune, her tower and its layout? Many thanks as always ~GGSee p30 of Eric L Boyd's CITY OF SPLENDORS: WATERDEEP 3e hardcover tome. Mhair dwelt in a modest mansion in Castle Ward, not a tower. As.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

..head of the Watchful Order, she spent much of her time in the Tower of the Order; its layout is spell-warded and secret for security…

…reasons (though a little has been published). Her home, like the Tower, had many cellar connections to other structures nearby, so she…

…and other Order mages could enter and depart unseen (as they'd not have to use the visible doors). I can tell you that Mhair's home…

…was narrow, rose four floors above the street (plus an attic) and 3 levels below, and had a "fireman's pole" descent in a hidden shaft…

…for swift getaways from her bedchamber, the library beneath, the meeting room beneath that, and the dining room beneath that. Down…

…into a cellar level. Mhair had modest tastes, and preferred solid hues and uncluttered rooms, not gaudy decor or knick-knacks.

You will find mentions of Mhair's "tower," but that's due to a habit of the time: wizards of sufficient means had "decoy towers" foes and…

…thieves could attack, and never find the wizard (or their valuables) there, just endless traps. Works for tax collectors, too…