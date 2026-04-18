What are your tools for creating maps?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @carljonard what are your preferred tools for creating these maps
— phillip daigle (@daigledopple) February 20, 2016
I'll either draw them by hand or use Photoshop. https://t.co/Zt54YAqiK2
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 20, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD What software do you use in creating your D&D maps. And do you use different ones for Dungeons and Worlds?
— Galen Osier (@Zobmie) February 22, 2016
I draw my world maps and dungeon maps by hand, or I use Photoshop. https://t.co/pOdBg8nBG0
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 22, 2016