@ChrisPerkinsDnD What are your minimum requirements for a character in a new campaign? — Wappel Richard (@StecherVienna) January 12, 2016

The character needs to be relatable or likable in some way, as well as have some logical reason to join the party. https://t.co/8XJCv1hGCt — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Follow-Up Q: What are your minimum standards for "likable"? My elf-turned-drow with aspirations to lichdom wants to know. — Pellius (@lordofthenines) January 12, 2016