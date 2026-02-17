@ChrisPerkinsDnD What are your minimum requirements for a character in a new campaign?
— Wappel Richard (@StecherVienna) January 12, 2016
The character needs to be relatable or likable in some way, as well as have some logical reason to join the party. https://t.co/8XJCv1hGCt
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Follow-Up Q: What are your minimum standards for "likable"? My elf-turned-drow with aspirations to lichdom wants to know.
— Pellius (@lordofthenines) January 12, 2016
If the other players like your character enough not to kill him of her on sight, that's a good start. https://t.co/BMWBFqaWHn
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016