@ChrisPerkinsDnD @sharkfan829
What about magical items for animal companions? Can't find any existing items for them in DMG 😕 Any tips?
— Mathew Michalak (@Trogaf) June 8, 2016
There are game balance issues to consider. Simple, minor items are probably the way to go, if you go there at all. https://t.co/w3gGXvGHFM
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD a spider monkey companion with a wand of magic missiles would be pretty cool. 😛
— Raz (@Raz_Berry_Ranid) June 8, 2016
Touché. https://t.co/GWZdcKlBFS
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2016