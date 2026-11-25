@ChrisPerkinsDnD @sharkfan829 What about magical items for animal companions? Can't find any existing items for them in DMG 😕 Any tips?

There are game balance issues to consider. Simple, minor items are probably the way to go, if you go there at all. https://t.co/w3gGXvGHFM

— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2016