Since I'm on a roll: Has your opinion changed on wet-erase maps since you posted the Map Fu article http://t.co/YdEdWpIwLA @ChrisPerkinsDnD — Vinz (Massive DMG) (@retroga_me) September 7, 2015

I still use wet-erase vinyl maps, though it makes me sad when I have to wash away my painstakingly drawn maps. https://t.co/HoVUNwcDB5 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 8, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD You can always go to a print shop with a wide format scanner to save them for later. 😀 — wacksteven (@wacksteven) September 8, 2015

I could. Or I could spend that money on hard liquor. Hmm. Let me think about it and get back to you. https://t.co/WB2hcrr0r6 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 8, 2015

@retroga_me @ChrisPerkinsDnD have you tried gaming paper? Like a giant sheet of graph paper, super cheap and you can fold it up for later! — Tom Allman (@yoohootom) September 8, 2015