WE’RE MOVING!

In the next few days thesageadvice.wordpress.com will move to a new and better place! www.sageadvice.eu

There you will find all Q&A tweets from our favorites god wise designers Jeremy, Mike, Rodney and Christopher and I will add some personal insights on the Three sacred tomes (Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual and Dungeon Master’s Guide).

Wish you a wise new year!

Your humble Zoltar the Sage