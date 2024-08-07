In the next few days thesageadvice.wordpress.com will move to a new and better place! www.sageadvice.eu
There you will find all Q&A tweets from our favorites god wise designers Jeremy, Mike, Rodney and Christopher and I will add some personal insights on the Three sacred tomes (Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual and Dungeon Master’s Guide).
Wish you a wise new year!
Your humble Zoltar the Sage
4 thoughts on “WE’RE MOVING!”
RSS feed working? I was unable to add the new address in Feedly.
Very strange
I’ve tried now to add https://www.sageadvice.eu/ to Feedly and is showing me the first 10 posts.
Hokay, perhaps it was transient. Works for me now. Thanks!
My pleasure.