@JeremyECrawford Were bucklers removed from 5E? Do they count as shields with a +2 AC and ability to use two handed weapons? Seems OP. #dnd

There are no special rules for bucklers in the three core books. The generic shield stands in for shields of all sorts. #DnD https://t.co/RHMkF0whZK

