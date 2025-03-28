Were bucklers removed from 5E?

2 thoughts on “Were bucklers removed from 5E?

  1. Toma Calin Stanescu says:

    I would have given a Parry bonus, rather than a full shield AC bonus. At least that is what it would make sense. Bucklers are pretty small compared to regular shields and, if I remember correctly, they would be used for mostly Parrying

  2. Andrew Malik says:

    I’m okay with +1 AC and a parry bonus but only for one enemy attacking you. If you get multiple attacks in one round, it’s your armor/dex bonus only.

