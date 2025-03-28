@JeremyECrawford Were bucklers removed from 5E? Do they count as shields with a +2 AC and ability to use two handed weapons? Seems OP. #dnd
— Dave Cole (@davexole) November 30, 2016
There are no special rules for bucklers in the three core books. The generic shield stands in for shields of all sorts. #DnD https://t.co/RHMkF0whZK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 30, 2016
2 thoughts on “Were bucklers removed from 5E?”
I would have given a Parry bonus, rather than a full shield AC bonus. At least that is what it would make sense. Bucklers are pretty small compared to regular shields and, if I remember correctly, they would be used for mostly Parrying
I’m okay with +1 AC and a parry bonus but only for one enemy attacking you. If you get multiple attacks in one round, it’s your armor/dex bonus only.