Were Ability Score Improvement test played for character level?

@JeremyECrawford were ASI test played for character level? How did that go if so, & are they tied to class level as a multiclassing penalty?
— Cyle Roos (@BigShotFancyMan) November 8, 2017
Ability Score Improvement is tied to class level because it's a class feature. Different classes intentionally get it at different rates.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017
That's not an answer to his question. Everyone gets ASIs at 4, 8, 12, 16, 19. He's asking if you considered letting that be the multiclass schedule, just like Proficiency bonus or Cantrip damage. All the ASIs are class features. That was our decision, as I indicated in my answer. And yes, we considered alternatives.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017