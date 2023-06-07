We have some confusion about reactions on the first turn

@JeremyECrawford We as a group have some confusion about reactions on the first turn. In rnd 1 of combat (not surprised) the enemy wizard went first and cast a spell. Our groups wizard (reaction) cast counter spell to stop it. His turn then began. Does he get his reaction back? — Hero for Hire (@GoldenSaucerGuy) April 25, 2018

Here's the rule on reactions: if you use your reaction, you can't use it again until the start of your next turn. The rule doesn't care when that turn takes place—at the start of combat, at the end of combat, in the middle of combat, or outside combat. #DnD https://t.co/9qslNRlE3m — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 25, 2018

So if I use a reaction after my turn and then the encounter ends, we start another encounter and I want to use a reaction before my turn in that next encounter, I still can't until I've had another turn, even if there's been in-game hours between them? — T'chedda (@Cheddarface_) April 25, 2018