@JeremyECrawford Question on the Warlock's Hex Warrior feature: Is a player able to attack with, say, STR and add CHA to damage or vice versa? Or do both rolls have to use the same stat like Finesse? Finesse specifies, while Hex Warrior doesn't.

Making a damage roll for a weapon? You add your ability modifier to the damage—the same ability modifier used for the attack roll. That's always the rule, unless something tells you otherwise.

For more on how damage rolls work, see "Damage Rolls" (PH, 196). #DnD

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2018